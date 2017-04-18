Diver rescues 2 dogs after boat house collapses

COWLITZ CO., Wash. (KOIN) — A rescue diver saved 2 dogs that went into the Columbia River Tuesday after the boat house they were inside of collapsed.

Reports of the collapsed boat house on Willow Grove Road came in around 4:30 p.m, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies and the Cowlitz Dive Rescue team headed out to the scene, which was just a mile from the Longview Yacht Club.

The homeowner wasn’t home at the time, so divers went into the collapsed home to rescue 2 small dogs that were in the water. The dogs weren’t injured, deputies said.

No one actually saw the boat house collapse, but a person in the area said they saw it standing upright earlier in the day. It reportedly collapsed around 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unclear what caused it to collapse.