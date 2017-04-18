Bookkeeper allegedly stole thousands from treatment center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 60-year-old woman is accused of stealing around $250,000 from a non-profit that provides alcohol and drug abuse treatment in Lane County, according to court documents.

Officials say Melodi Sappe was the bookkeeper and began stealing in 2012. The organization first discovered a problem with its UPS account after Sappe made a number of personal UPS shipments, which was allowed, but failed to pay back the money.

An audit was conducted after Sappe was terminated from the company. The theft extended through 2016.

It revealed that she used fuel cards for her personal vehicle and purchased tens of thousands of dollars in VISA gift cards.

“Based on [the non-profit’s] records, for each year from 2012 to 2016, a total of five separate calendar years, Sappe took in excess of $10,000 per year, and in some cases over $60,000 per year through these activities.”

Attempts to reach Sappe have not been successful. She is facing four counts of aggravated first-degree.