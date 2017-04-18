Teen says he planned to rob Holladay Park victim of belt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – New information about the shooting of a 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr. in Holladay Park last week is being released after two people involved in his murder appeared in court.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed on Monday, homicide detectives reviewed surveillance video taken from a business near Holladay Park. The video was reported April 11.

The video, according to court records, shows 17-year-old Malique James Kennerly-Hicks “and others” in Holladay Park.

Kennerly-Hicks and the others approached 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr. inside the park, just north of the westbound TriMet MAX platform, according to court documents and police.

One of the people with Kennerly-Hicks, 18-year-old Kole Tabian Jones, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Scott.

Kennerly-Hicks “puffed up, trying to intimidate the victim,” according to court documents. Scott was fatally shot.

Kennerly-Hicks admitted that he was at Holladay Park the day the shooting and told homicide detectives that he “planned to rob the victim of his belt.”

Police arrested Kennerly-Hicks on Friday at 16405 East Burnside at the Trymax Apartments. He is charged with one count of first-degree robbery and is being held at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center. KOIN 6 News is identifying him because he is charged as an adult under Ballot Measure 11.

Jones appeared in court on Monday as well. He is charged with one count of murder with a firearm and first-degree robbery with a firearm.

When Jones was arrested on Friday near the intersection of East Burnside and Southeast 165th in Gresham, police recovered a firearm, KOIN 6 News has confirmed.

Jones, who was born in Minnesota, also has a pending case in Multnomah County for second-degree theft. Records show 3 separate warrants were issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for court.

Jones and Kennerly-Hicks are scheduled to appear back in court later this month.

Police tell us their investigation remains ongoing and ask that anyone with information on the case call 503.823.0400.