Salem man dies along icy Hwy 58 in Klamath County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man died in an early Monday morning crash when he lost control on an icy road in Klamath County and slid into an oncoming SUV.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Hwy 58 near milepost 67, the Oregon State Police said. The Salem man was driving a Subaru headed west when he lost control and was broadsided by an eastbound Nissan. He died at the scene.

Three people inside the Nissan were injured. One was airlifted for emergency treatment, but authorities said all are expected to recover.

Names of those involved have not been released.