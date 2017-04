PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon‘s Jordan Hasay finished 3rd overall in the women’s Boston Marathon on Monday morning and Galen Rupp finished 2nd.

Hasay finished at 2:23 in her marathon debut. The 25-year-old attended the University of Oregon and now runs for the Nike Oregon Project.

She is originally from California.

30-year-old Rupp finished 2nd in men’s at 2:09:37. He is a bronze medalist in the Rio Olympics. This was his first time running in Boston.