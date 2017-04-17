Medford man drowns while swimming in Rogue River

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old Oregon man drowned in the Rogue River.

Josephine County Search and Rescue coordinator Cory Krauss says Juan Carlos Hernandez-Nunez and a cousin swam across the river a few hundred feet below Rainie Falls. The cousin made it back across Saturday, but Hernandez-Nunez disappeared shortly after re-entering the water.

Friends and bystanders found the Medford man unconscious and their efforts to revive him failed.

The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports a rescue crew arrived about 90 minutes after 9-1-1 was called too late to help.

Krauss says the cold water and powerful current make swimming in the Rogue very risky at this time of year.