Man arrested after 25 elk carcasses found on property

WALLOWA CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A 69-year-old man was arrested in connection with an elk poaching case after police found more than 2 dozen carcasses on his property.

Oregon State Police arrested Larry Harshfield around 9:30 a.m. on April 8 after executing a search warrant on his Wallowa property.

Officers with OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division reportedly found 25 elk carcasses in “various states of decay” on his property and an adjoining property. Investigators determined Harshfield didn’t attempt to salvage any of the meat from the carcasses.

He was arrested on 12 counts of unlawfully taking elk in a closed season and 12 counts of wasting an elk, although he could face more charges in connection with the elk carcasses that were found on the adjoining property.

Violating a wildlife law is a Class A misdemeanor and anyone charged can face a maximum penalty of $6,250. In addition, anyone charged can have their hunting privileges suspended and may have to forfeit the weapons used during the crime.

Harshfield is lodged in Wallowa County Correctional Facility.