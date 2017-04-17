Man, 28, held on attempted murder in March shooting

Related Coverage Man shot at NW Portland apartment, suspect sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man now faces 5 charges including attempted murder in a shooting from a month ago in Northwest Portland.

Brant Keonaona Crabbe was taken into custody Sunday for the March 19 shooting at the Northwest Tower Apartments. The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. that day and police said the wounded man and the alleged shooter know each other.

Officers initially detained 2 people in connection with the shooting, but they were released a short time later. Another person was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

But as investigators kept digging they developed leads that led to Crabbe’s arrest.

The 28-year-old faces charges of attempted murder, 2nd-degree assault, 1st- and 2nd-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tony Harris at 503.823.0768.