Family ‘not giving up’ in search for Camas teen

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — As search efforts continue for a Camas teen who went missing last week, his mother says she’ll do whatever it takes to bring her son back home.

Cole Burbank, 16, left Camas High School around 7:45 a.m. Thursday and headed to Clark College where he’s enrolled in advanced classes.

Hours later, detectives said his phone pinged for the last time on St. Johns Boulevard just north of the college. Since then, hundreds of people have joined in to help with the search efforts.

Cole’s mother, Michelle Burbank, told KOIN 6 News she’s heartbroken.

“Whatever situation you are in, whether by yourself, with friends, or held against your will, we are ready to do whatever it takes to bring you home,” Michelle said. “Not a single person would be upset, honey. Dad is out looking for you right now along with a lot of other people who care about you. We are not giving up.”

So far, there are few clues as to where he might be. Michelle said it’s been difficult to stay strong, but she’s thankful for everyone who has stepped up to help.

“I have a lot of people around me who are really amazing and I’m just unbelievably overwhelmed by the amount of people wanting to help,” she said.

Local police agencies are reportedly investigating various leads in the case.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.