PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 66-year-old man was killed on Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Coos County.

Oregon State Police say Thomas Eyrich of Coquille was driving a 2008 Hyundai SUV when it left the roadway and rolled in a ditch. Eyrich was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say no other cars were involved in the crash. Authorities are investigating the cause.