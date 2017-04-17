3 gun bills spur debate in, out of Oregon Senate

Related Coverage Ore. lawmakers consider stricter gun laws

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three new bills that would create stricter gun laws in Oregon were the subject a debate in a Senate committee Monday morning. And outside the halls of the Capitol, other people shared their views.

The bills would strengthen background checks, make it tougher to get a concealed weapons permit and take guns away from those judged to be too unstable to handle them.

Multnomah County DA Rod Underhill, who testified in the Senate Monday, told lawmakers the recent murder-suicide in Gresham where a father shot and killed his 2 daughters before killing himself is why SB 868 should pass.

That bill would allow family members to ask a court to take away a loved one’s gun if they can prove that person is a risk to themselves or others.

Bill Chamberlain, who spoke with KOIN 6 News from a gun shop in Milwaukie, has a concealed weapons permit. He said he doesn’t think people should “be able to take away your rights just on somebody else’s opinion.”

SB 764 would up the requirement for getting a concealed weapons permit from a simple written test to proving to a certified instructor they can handle guns.

“We want to know if you’re going to be carrying a gun out in public to show that you actually know how to use that gun,” said Jake Weigler with the Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety.

Chamberlain belives the proposed laws are whittling away at gun owners’ rights to self-protection.

SB 797 would close the Charleston Loophole, which currently allows a buyer to take possession of a gun even if their background check isn’t completed in the required 3 days.

Weigler told KOIN 6 News on Sunday his organization thinks “you should be able to show you’re legally entitled to own a gun before you take possession of it.”

But the NRA’s Keely Hopkins disagrees.

“If there are inefficiencies in this process that are causing delays, then let’s find solutions to those problems, not just give up on the state’s abilities to process these checks in a certain period of time.”

The Oregon Senate is expected to vote on the bills Tuesday. They then move on to the House. Lawmakers in favor of these bills hope to have them passed by Memorial Day.