State senator’s wife killed while walking on I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 54-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by a semi-truck on I-5 was the wife of an Oregon state senator, OPB reports.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, Leta Baertschiger was walking in the right lane of southbound I-5 near Grants Pass when she was hit by the truck. It’s not known why she was walking in the roadway.

The truck driver from Marysville, California was not able to avoid here. She died at the scene.

Herman Baertschiger is a Republican representing Grants Pass in the 2nd District. OPB reports Leta Baertschiger is survived by her husband and 2 sons.

The Oregon State Police are investigating.