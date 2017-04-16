Special needs kids enjoy huge Easter egg hunt

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 100 kids with special needs and their families came out for a gigantic Easter egg hunt Sunday in Lake Oswego.

Brian Schlottmann with Mobility Impaired Golf Association said 115 kids registered for the event at Lake Oswego Public Golf Course.

“The golf course has over 600 eggs,” Schlottmann said.

Smiling kids raced across the golf course as the hunt began.

“I think it’s great. We’ve been I think 3 years now,” Jeff Zeman who was at the Easter egg hunt with his son, Chip, said. “It means a lot to the kids and the families to be able to do something like this. It’s huge.”

MIGA is a local grassroots organization that offers free golf lessons for kids with disabilities. For more information about MIGA, click here.