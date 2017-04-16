Scaffolding placed around Portland’s 5th Ave Building

The facade of the 5th Avenue Building buckled on Tuesday

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Scaffolding was placed around the 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland, April 16, 2017 (KOIN)
Scaffolding was placed around the 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland, April 16, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews worked Sunday placing scaffolding around the 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland, days after the facade buckled and caused concern the building might collapse.

No structural damage was found to the building itself. However, the occupants of the building — including OHSU, eBay, 24 Hour Fitness and a KinderCare — are not allowed back inside until the scaffolding is in place and the engineers have signed off.

Scaffolding was placed around the 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland, April 16, 2017 (KOIN)
Scaffolding was placed around the 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland, April 16, 2017 (KOIN)

On Wednesday, the day after the scare, workers were allowed in briefly to remove their belongings. City and building inspectors were again on site, overseeing the move. The concern is there may be some other parts of the building that are subject to similar cracking and buckling on the east facade.

Ross Caron with the Portland Bureau of Development Services told KOIN 6 News on Wednesday the scaffolding “needs to be in place until the engineering report is done, until we’ve evaluated it and approved it and they’ve taken steps to fix and make safe the facade on the east side.”

Built in 1951, the 5th Avenue Building is 10 stories tall covering about 188,000 square feet.

Building evacuated in downtown Portland