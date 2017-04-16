Bones found on hiking trail ‘appear to be human’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hikers in Southwest Portland discovered bones on Sunday afternoon that “appear to be human”, according to Portland Police Bureau.

The hikers led officers to the bones up a trail off of Macadam Avenue in the River View Natural Area around 2:45 p.m., police said.

Homicide detectives, the medical examiner and other criminalists were sent to the scene after investigators determined the bones appeared to be human.

A death investigation is underway.

The trail was expected to be closed for a few hours Sunday evening.

