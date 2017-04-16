Blossoming tree starts fire at Damascus fire station

DAMASCUS, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas firefighters didn’t have to go far to fight a fire Sunday morning. It was right in their station — and it was caused by a blossoming tree.

Crews at the Damascus fire station smelled smoke around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and found smoke coming from the attic space above the garage. The crews got to the attic space quickly and put out the blaze before it could spread. The damage was contained to the attic space and garage and no one was hurt.

A PGE crew noticed a blossoming cherry tree not far away pushed a live power line and a neutral line together. That caused an electrical short at the power pole, which sent the fire to the fire station.

Just 6 weeks ago, Clackamas Fire began staffing the Damascus Station around-the-clock. If crews hadn’t been at this station, damage would have been much more significant, officials said.