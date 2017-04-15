Union Gospel Mission to serve Easter brunch to 500

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Union Gospel Mission will be serving brunch to 500 people this Sunday for the Easter holiday.

The Easter Brunch event is free and open to anyone in need. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Union Gospel Mission at 15 NW Third Avenue in Portland.

“Easter can be a lonely time for people who are homeless or who are struggling. We are happy to share a meal, a gift and the hope of Easter with our homeless and hurting neighbors,” Bill Russell, Executive Director of Union Gospel Mission, said in a press release.

Guests will be served a breakfast of ham, scrambled eggs with cheese, O’Brien potatoes with sausage gravy, fresh fruit, rolls, coffee and orange juice. They will also get a gift bag with a small fleece blanket and mini flashlight.

More than 150 volunteers will serve 300 pounds of ham, 1,200 eggs, 40 gallons of gravy, 600 juice boxes and 60 gallons of coffee.

Union Gospel serves holiday meals to the homeless on Christmas and Thanksgiving as well.

If you wish to donate to the Union Gospel Mission, click here.