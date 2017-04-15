Stolen $15K wedding ring recovered, woman arrested

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A crime of opportunity coupled with fast police work ended with the arrest of a 38-year-old woman who allegedly a bag with a $15,000 wedding ring and car keys from a locker room at Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District.

The victim was swimming at the facility on Thursday when her ring and car keys were taken, Beaverton Police Sgt. Mike Rowe said. The thief then went to the woman’s car and took her purse, credit and debit cards, $3000 in Nike shoes, tax paperwork and other personal items.

Police tracked the thief through purchases and withdrawals at the Walker Road Fred Meyer plus 2 different ATMs. A gift card purchase was tracked to the Extended Stay America on NW Cornell Road.

That’s where police arrested Nikole Corrine Campbell. Authorities said they were able to recover the victim’s wedding ring, credit cards, taxes, some of the Nike shoes plus more than $1400 in cash and gift cards.

Police also said they found other stolen property that will link Campbell to another locker room theft at the Hillsboro Swim Center on Wednesday and 5 purse thefts from the employee area at the Washington Square Nordstrom’s.

Campbell faces charges of 1st-degree aggravated theft and ID theft.