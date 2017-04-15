Portlanders plan Tax March for Trump returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in cities across the country plan to march Saturday demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

Tax March supporters are using the upcoming tax filing deadline to urge Trump to “commit to a fair tax system for the American people.” It is scheduled for April 15, the traditional day on which taxes are due, to reflect that Trump has not released his tax returns. Tax Day this year is April 18.

Tens of thousands of people are expected in DC for the march that will move from the Capitol past Trump International Hotel, pass in front of the White House and on to the Washington Monument.

In Washington DC, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden will speak in front of the Capitol during the event. Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, has loudly called for months for Trump to release his tax returns.

Other speakers will include Rep. Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee who has sought Trump’s impeachment, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Dozens of local marches are planned in nearly every state and even in several countries.

Seven marches are set to happen in Oregon, including downtown Portland’s march at Terry D. Schrunk Plaza.

The Portland march will start at 1 p.m. and will follow the same route used during the Women’s March in January.

Organizers expect around 2,000 people to march in Portland.