PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot to death near the entrance of the Menlo Park Elementary School recreation field Saturday afternoon.

The man was found by police on the east side of NE 128th Avenue around 12:40 p.m., Portland police said. Three males were seen running after the shooting, but no further description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 503.823.3333.

