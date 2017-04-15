Emma Morano, the world’s oldest person, dies at 117

Emma Morano sits on her bed in her apartment in Verbania, Italy, Friday, May 13, 2016. Emma Morano is now the oldest person in the world. Not only that, but she is believed to be the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s, coming into the world on Nov. 29, 1899. Thats just 4 and a half months after Susannah Mushatt Jones, who died Thursday in New York at the age of 116. (Antonino Di Marco/ANSA via AP)
ROME (AP) — An Italian doctor says Emma Morano, at 117 the world’s oldest person, has died in her home in northern Italy.

Dr. Carlo Bava told The Associated Press by telephone that Morano’s caretaker called him to say the woman had passed away Saturday afternoon while sitting in an armchair in her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore.

Bava said he had last paid his nearly-daily call on Morano on Friday. He says “she thanked me and held my hand” as usual.

Morano, born on Nov. 29, 1899, was also believed to have been the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s.

Emma Morano, 117 years hold, sits in her home in the day of her birthday in Verbania, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. At 117 years of age, Emma is now the oldest person in the world and is believed to be the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s, coming into the world on Nov. 29, 1899. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)