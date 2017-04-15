Driver causes 2 crashes, dies in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was killed after hitting an SUV with 5 people inside minutes after hitting another vehicle late Friday night in Salem.

The driver, who has not yet been positively identified, hit the first vehicle just before midnight Friday at the intersection of Portland Road and Kale Street, Salem police said. The driver sped off and hit the SUV near the intersection of Portland Road and Ward Drive.

The driver’s vehicle left the road and caught fire. The driver died at the scene, police said.

No one was injured in the first crash. Three of the 5 people in the SUV were taken to Salem Health and all are expected to recover.

The investigation continues. KOIN 6 News will update this story as events develop.