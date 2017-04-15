Cowlitz Indian Tribe to open casino in SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Cowlitz Indian Tribe says it will open a $510 million gambling complex in southwestern Washington state on April 24.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officials on Friday announced the planned opening of the Ilani Casino Resort that will include 15 restaurants, bars and retail stores.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to hear a challenge to the 368,000-square-foot gambling complex from card room owners in nearby La Center concerned the new facility will draw away business.

The complex is projected to draw away at least $200 million annually from the card rooms, other tribal casinos and the Oregon Lottery.

Cowlitz Tribe Chairman Bill Iyall says the resort is expected to attract 4.5 million visitors a year and create 1,200 jobs in the region.