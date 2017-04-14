Woman accused of custodial sexual misconduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 39-year-old woman is due in court Friday on allegations of furnishing alcohol to a minor and custodial sexual misconduct.

The Portland Police Bureau confirms they arrested Heather Renee Perkins on Thursday at their Central Precinct offices.

Under Oregon law, a person commits the crime of custodial sexual misconduct in the first degree if they engage in sexual intercourse or activity with a person they know is in the custody of a law enforcement agency following arrest, confined or detained in a correctional facility, participating in an inmate or offender work crew or work release program or on probation, parole, post-prison supervision or other form of conditional or supervised release.

It is also alleged that Perkins was, at the time of the incidents, employed by, or under contract, with the state or local agency.

Specific details about the allegations have not been released. KOIN 6 News is working to confirm Perkins’ employment history.

Based on court documents that were filed earlier this month, Perkins was in a “supervisory authority” over an individual who was on “probation, parole, post-prison supervision and other forms of conditional or supervised release.”

Records also show that in late May 2016, Perkins also gave a separate person, who was not of legal drinking age, liquor.

Custodial sexual misconduct in the first degree is a Class C felony.

Records show that Perkins is scheduled to appear in Multnomah County Circuit Court at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Justice Center to be arraigned.

She was released from jail on her own recognizance. Attempts to reach her on Friday morning were not immediately successful.