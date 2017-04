PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — I-5 Southbound between Broadway and the Marquam Bridge will close at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure is due to a project on the Burnside Bridge.

Officials recommend drivers take I-405 southbound and connect back I-5 southbound south of downtown.

Heading through Portland this weekend? Consider not driving or use I-205. I-5SB closed 10pFri-5aMon Broadway to Marquam #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/rRRwRL2x7b — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) April 14, 2017