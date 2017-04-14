Teen drives away from Camas HS, not seen since

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Camas High School teen on his way to Clark College for a class never showed up and hasn’t been seen in more than 24 hours.

Cole Burbank was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Thursday when he left the high school in a Honda Accord. Authorities believe he may have been in the vicinity of Clark College for a Running Start class.

But the 16-year-old never arrived and no one has heard from him since.

Burbank is 5-feet-10, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a dark sweatshirt. The black Honda Accord has a Washington plate AKW-3441.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911. The Camas Police Department is investigating.