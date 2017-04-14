Teen arrested for homicide at Holladay Park

Related Coverage Vancouver teen killed in Holladay Park shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager was arrested Thursday night in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr. at Holladay Park on April 11.

Police said Kole Tabian Jones, 18, was stopped by a Gresham police officer while driving a stolen car. He was then arrested for Scott’s homicide.

Jones has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder, robbery and unlawful use of a vehicle. Portland homicide detectives said they found probable cause to arrest Jones during their investigation at Holladay Park.

Police said Scott was found with a single gunshot wound on Tuesday and died from his injuries at the scene.

Detectives believe there are still witnesses who have not come forward and ask that they contact Detective Mark Slater at 503.823.9319 or Erik Kammerer at 503.823.0762.