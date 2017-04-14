Stolen Prius linked to fatal motorcycle crash

RICKREALL, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist early Friday in Polk County was likely caused by a stolen Toyota Prius that was later found on fire in a different location.

The 6:30 a.m. crash happened on Hwy 22 near milepost 14, the Oregon State Police said. When they arrived at the scene of the crash, troopers were told of the car frie on Ford Street in Rickreall.

The Prius was stolen a few days ago in Lincoln County, OSP said. Investigators would like anyone with information to call them at 800.452.7888.

The name and age of the motorcyclist has not been released pending family notification.