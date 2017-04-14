Portland ‘overwhelmed’ with abandoned RVs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of abandoned RVs line city streets, many occupied by people who were homeless. City residents demanded action from City Hall — and it looks like some things are in motion.

Friday afternoon, newly installed signs prohibiting overnight parking were spotted in Lents Park in Southeast Portland.

The city’s Abandoned Vehicles Hotline gets more than 100 reports each day from residents sick of seeing trashed RVs lining streets with garbage piling up nearby.

Now, the city is putting tow notices on them. There is an unwritten rule about towing a vehicle if someone is inside, but that may be about to change.

City Commissioner Dan Saltzman said there was recently a good meeting in the Lents neighborhood that drove home the issues of people living in abandoned RVs along city streets.

“The council may revisit whether we tow RVs when people are living in them when there are visible signs of garbage or drug paraphenalia,” Saltzman said.

City officials said they are “overwhelmed” by the number of abandoned RVs, so much that their tow company has no place to put them until they’re either claimed or recycled.