Police commanders file complaint against Wheeler

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A complaint has been lodged against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and his communication director over the way they handled information regarding the suspension and reinstatement of Police Chief Mike Marshman.

The complaint, filed by the Portland Police Commanding Officers Association, claims Wheeler released initial findings in the case against Marshman and his adjutant, Lt. Michael Leasure. As a result of the initial findings, Wheeler returned Marshman to active duty.

The review into Leasure’s activities continues.

The PPCOA is upset Wheeler and communication director Michael Cox released the initial findings “before the investigation was complete.” They’re also of the belief releasing the information violated the HR rules for the PPB and the collective bargaining agreement with the PPCOA.

“The PPCOA asked the Mayor to take steps to mitigate the damage by issuing an apology for mistakenly releasing the memo. He has declined to do so,” a statement released by Lt. Craig Morgan said.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Mayor Wheeler and Cox for comment, and have not yet heard back.