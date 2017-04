PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new downtown food hall opens on Friday morning.

The Portland Food Hall at 827 SW 2nd Avenue will host a number of restaurants that will share seating space.

Eater PDX reports the The Whole Bowl, Aiko Ramen, Boke Dokie and Minibar are among the restaurants to open their doors at 11 a.m Friday.

Pine Street Market, a similar concept, is open and flourishing down the road.