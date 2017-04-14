Morgan Hornback struck out 20 batters in 2 games

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s not every day when a pitcher strikes out 20 in a game.

Oregon City High School junior pitcher, Morgan Hornback, has done that twice.

Hornback had 20 strikeouts in an extra-inning game against Rex Putnam High School last season.

“Oh, that was a crazy game, [especially] just how long it was,” Hornback said. “We went until it got too dark to play. It was just amazing. Both teams were in it the whole time and it was great.”

Hornback struck out 20 batters in a game against Clackamas last season.

“Honestly, I didn’t know that I had 20 strikeouts until after the game. We were just playing the game to play. And I think we went into that game [with no expectations],” said Hornback. “We’re rivals with Clackamas so we kind of [always look at it like it’s] a head to head competition every time. We just wanted to go in and get the win.”

When KOIN 6 sports asked Hornback which game was more memorable?

“I think the Clackamas one just because it was a normal game [and we played the] seven innings,” said Hornback. “We’re rivals with Clackamas.”

Hornback’s focus is split between trying to help Oregon City win a state title, and getting ready to pitch for the Oregon Ducks.

“I’m going there to pitch [and] they want me to keep improving,” said Hornback. “They want to keep seeing improvement every time they watch me so hopefully when I get there I’m at [the] top of my game.”

“She has been a big [Oregon] Ducks fan,” David Adelhart, Oregon City’s head varsity softball coach, said. “She wants to be a Duck and that’s her goal. She works hard to achieve her goals.”

“One thing about Morgan is if she’s the hardest one going in the drill, everyone is trying to catch up to her [and] everyone is trying to beat her,” said Jadwyn Parrish, an Oregon City senior.

“It makes a big difference when one of your leaders has the best work ethic.”

Hornback said one of her goals is to send the seniors off with a state title.

“I’ve played [softball] with these girls since my freshman year so I think that’s my main goal is just to get better. And then our team goal is just to win state this year.”