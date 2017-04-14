I-5 southbound to close for the entire weekend

The southbound lanes of I-5 will close from Broadway to the Marquam Bridge starting at 10 p.m. Friday. The lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m. Monday. ODOT says a lane of I-5 southbound will remain open for those drivers who need to access I-84 EB. Otherwise, drivers should plan to take the Fremont Bridge and use I-405 southbound. Crews will also close one northbound lane of I-5 in that area.

Expect delays around the closure and use I-205 as an alternate route if you need to. This is the first of four full weekend closures of I-5. The southbound lanes will close again Friday, April 21 to Monday, April 24. Crews will then close the northbound lanes of I-5 Friday, May 5 to Monday, May 8. They’ll then close the northbound lanes again from Friday, May 12 to Monday, May 15.

The closures are necessary so crews can perform concrete repairs underneath the Burnside Bridge, which spans over the freeway. The concrete is degraded and at risk of falling onto the freeway.