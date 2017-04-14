Homeless shelter to open in Shleifer Furniture building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeless shelter will open on Monday in the old Shleifer Furniture building.

The site at 509 SE Grand will be the new home of the Columbia shelter that is currently in the Washington Center Building at SW 4th and Washington.

The new shelter will house up to 100 people including men, women and couples.

The shelter will remain open into the fall before the building owners start work to restore the 111-year-old building. Shleifer Furniture closed in the fall after 80 years in business.

Mayor Ted Wheeler will be at the opening of the shelter at 9 a.m. Monday.