High water may delay new Vancouver waterfront

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Construction on the Vancouver waterfront project has been delayed for weeks now due to high water levels in the Columbia River.

“For the last three weeks before this week, we’ve had extremely high river levels, at flood stage,” Vancouver Parks and Recreation Director Julie Hannon said. “So the river was over 17 feet high and 16 feet was flood stage, so we had to stop some of the construction.”

The delay means the highly anticipated grand opening of the new downtown makeover might be pushed back a few weeks. The city planned to have it up and running by June 2018.

The massive project with new parks, restaurants and condos is expected to be a game-changer for Vancouver. Developers hope to make up for lost time in the next few months.

“Some of the underground parking was flooded. It was just so high and so unusually high and so fast that there just wasn’t much we could get done,” Hannon said.

City officials and the developers say they’ve factored rain delays into their construction plans.

Gramor Development officials said weather delays are factored into any construction projects in the Northwest, but they still plan to have businesses open by late spring or early summer 2018.