Ex-Woodburn attorney sentenced for public indecency

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Woodburn Assistant City Attorney was found guilty of public indecency in April after he was seen exposing his genitals through a window.

According to the Marion County District Attorney’s office, a woman saw Jonathan Stuart masturbating in his first floor office at City Hall. The witness was with her kids when she saw it and filmed a video, which was used as evidence in the trial.

“Mr. Stuart’s conduct was a shocking betrayal of not only the public’s trust, but a violation of the high ethical standards we expect at City Hall,” Woodburn City Administrator Scott Derickson said in a press release.

Stuart was sentenced to 30 days in the Marion County Jail and 60 months supervised probation. He will have to complete a sex offender treatment program as well.