Ex-PCC teacher accused of hiding camera in bathroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former PCC teacher has been arrested after allegedly hiding a camera in a campus bathroom.

In October 2016, a student told PCC Rock Creek staff about a camera in the bathroom. Investigators found a camera hidden under the sink, pointed at the toilet area of a gender neutral bathroom. Several victims who appeared on the video without their knowledge were identified.

Matthew Constantino was placed on leave and when detectives searched his Scappoose home, they found evidence including “up-skirt” videos filmed off campus.

A PCC official told KOIN 6 News Constantino was a geography instructor from August until January 2017.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Constantino was charged with invasion of personal privacy on April 14, 2017. He was booked into the jail but released until his May 5 court appearance. The District Attorney’s Office will be filing more charges.

KOIN 6 News reporter Brent Weisberg contributed to this report.