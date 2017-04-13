Woman: ‘Jihadists’ threatened my family via text

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local woman says someone contacted her and threatened to assassinate her and her family if she didn’t convert to the Muslim faith.

The woman tells KOIN 6 News the threat was made Wednesday via text message.

She said she was told she would be subject to “great pain” unless she converted to Islam within 5 days and paid a logistics fine of $3,000.

Now police are investigating the case and looking into whether it was a scam.

“My first big worry was, ‘OK, do I need to get my family out of there? Do I need to tell them to leave?” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Whoever sent the text message claimed to be part of an underground jihad operation. In their message, they reportedly said, “My team has been paid to assassinate you and every member of your family.”

But the victim’s sister said she doubts whether the threat was legitimate.

“They made contact, then after that they gave their instructions and there was no contact,” Tiffanie Lewis, the victim’s sister, said. “I called from multiple, different numbers, tried to message the number back and it was a Google Voice number.”

What was concerning, her sister said, was the fact that whoever contacted her knew personal information, including the addresses of family members.

“That’s the part that really scares me,” Lewis said. “How they knew the address, and knew the family that lived there, I don’t know.”

Lewis says she believes it’s all part of a scam. But her sister says she’s still concerned.

“I’m not going to wire money to anybody,” she said. “I am a Christian and I am a devoted Christian and I am going to stay that way no matter what type of threat I get.”