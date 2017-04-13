Walden’s town hall tour continues in Bend

THE DALLES, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s lone Republican congressman, Greg Walden, faced tough questions in his town hall in The Dalles on Wednesday. It was the first town hall he held since the GOP health care plan he devised failed to even get a vote in the House of Representatives.

The 59-year-old representative of Oregon’s massive 2nd District held another town hall at the Mountain View High School in Bend Thursday. He spent 2 hours fielding mostly complaints and concerns from his constituents in The Dalles, a much more left-leaning area than Bend.

Health care, immigration reform and building a border wall are likely to be topics at the Bend town hall.

Should start any minute. By the looks of things — and how other @repgregwalden town halls have gone — this could be a contentious one pic.twitter.com/XVlaa1liKT — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) April 14, 2017

