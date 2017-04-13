Vancouver double-murder suspect due in court

Related Coverage Suspect arrested in Vancouver double homicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – The man accused of killing two people in Vancouver is expected to make his first court appearance in Clark County Superior Court on Thursday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Arkangel D. Howard was transferred to the Clark County Jail on Wednesday.

Jail records out of Clark County show that Howard is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The court documents in the case remain sealed as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to court records.

Howard was arrested March 30 by members of the Portland Police Bureau Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) in North Portland.

The double homicide happened around 5:15 p.m. on March 19 just blocks from Evergreen High School and Cascade Middle School.

Allen Collins, 37, and Jason Benton, 42, were found dead in an apartment complex’s parking lot

Anyone with information on the case should call 360.487.7436 or 360.487.7420.