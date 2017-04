PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Parts of Cornelius Pass Road are closed on Thursday morning after sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over an RV.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Chad Gaidos says the RV didn’t stop and a chase ensued.

At times during the chase, officials said it appeared the driver may have tried to back the RV in the direction of a deputy.

The sheriff’s has shut down Cornelius Pass Road in the 13900 block.

KOIN 6 News has a crew headed to the scene.