Revamped Pioneer Courthouse Square to add food carts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Want to operate a food cart at Pioneer Courthouse Square? Now’s your chance.

The spot nicknamed Portland’s Living Room is now taking applications from food cart operators for what officials call “an enhanced year-round culinary experience.” Five vendors will likely be added to spice up the current food vendors and tenants at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The site is currently undergoing a renovation and officials said there will be upgraded amenities like shared seating and rain cover. Construction is expected to be finished in the fall and the goal is to have the new vendors in place.

Each year, more than 10 million people visit Pioneer Courthouse Square.