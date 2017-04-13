Revamped Pioneer Courthouse Square to add food carts

Five new vendors to be added at Portland's Living Room

An overhead view of Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland, as seen on TheSquarePDX.org, April 13, 2017
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Want to operate a food cart at Pioneer Courthouse Square? Now’s your chance.

The spot nicknamed Portland’s Living Room is now taking applications from food cart operators for what officials call “an enhanced year-round culinary experience.” Five vendors will likely be added to spice up the current food vendors and tenants at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The site is currently undergoing a renovation and officials said there will be upgraded amenities like shared seating and rain cover. Construction is expected to be finished in the fall and the goal is to have the new vendors in place.

Each year, more than 10 million people visit Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Pioneer Courthouse Square — details and application materials

 