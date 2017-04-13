Campaign to help trafficking victims launches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Advertising students at Portland State University School of Business have been working on a project that could save lives.

In collaboration with the Portland Police Bureau, students from PSU’s FIR Northwest adverting agency have developed a way to help victims of what police call modern slavery — people from other countries who become victims of human trafficking in the United States.

According to Portland police officer Natasha Haunsperger, human trafficking of immigrants is thriving in the metro area. Victims often don’t speak English and don’t know where or how to get help.

“I probably go by in my cruiser some of these locations on a daily basis not knowing what horrors are happening behind closed doors,” Haunsperger said. “It is happening here, we just don’t see what we don’t know about, right?”

Haunsperger started working on a video to train other officers on how to spot trafficking victims who may be working in restaurants, homes and on farms. As she worked, she realized part of the problem is getting those victims to speak out, especially when there is a language barrier.

“They are told by traffickers they have no rights,” Haunsperger said. “They are told they will be deported regardless of their lawful or unlawful status.”

That’s where PSU’s FIR NW comes in. Two years after they started, their “Red Means Help” campaign launched this month.

“A big part of this is that we’re telling them the police want to help them,” recent PSU graduate Lindsey Hoeft said.

Signs inside 36 Portland metro area buses tell trafficking victims there is help available. The signs are inside and outside the buses and in several language. They tell victims to use a red object such as lipstick, toys or sunglasses to signal and officer or emergency working that they need help.

“We want them to know there are laws to provide protection and safety and you have access to rights,” Haunsperger said.

PSU students plan to place red origami objects around the city at transit stops to spread the word and give victims something red they can use.

The students and police bureau are working to get the Red Means Help campaign into other areas with the goal of taking it national.

“It’s helping people, which is amazing,” Hoeft said.