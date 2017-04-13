Judge allows release of Portland ‘dreamer’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A judge on Thursday morning ordered the release of a Portland man being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Emmanuel Ayala Frutos, 21, has been held at the Tacoma detention center since March 26 when he was picked up in his home in North Portland. The The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon says ICE did not have a warrant for his arrest.

The judge ordered his release on a $10,000 bond and subject to conditions. He should be released later Thursday once the bond is posted, his lawyer tells KOIN 6 News.

Frutos in February entered a plea in Clark County for possessing and showing a butterfly knife in November. The judge said he was not a danger to the community. He has since completed an anger management program, attended all of his court dates and required meetings. He was hospitalized twice in 2016 for mental illnesses and was injured in January after he struck by a car while riding his skateboard.

Frutos arrived in the United States at the age of six from Michoacan, Mexico. He has lived in the Portland area since 2002 and attended Sitton Elementary School, George Middle School, and Roosevelt High School. He received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2013. He was in the process of renewing his DACA, which had expired two weeks earlier.