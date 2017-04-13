Plane crash that killed 4 was landing in strong winds, report states

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The NTSB on Thursday released its preliminary findings on a plane crash in Oregon that killed four people.

The crash happened April 7 around 10:45 a.m. near Harrisburg. According to the NTSB, a Piper PA-46-310P was destroyed after crashing during an instrument approach to Mahlon Sweet Field Airport.

Records show the pilot and three passengers were fatally injured.

We’ve learned the airplane was registered to and operated by Park City Aviation.

Preliminary weather report indicated that the airplane was landing in strong wind conditions, moderate to severe turbulence, and low level wind sheer with precipitation and mountain obscuration due to clouds/mist/precipitation.

The NTSB report states that several witnesses located near the crash area reported they saw the airplane flying at a treetop level.

The crash killed pilot Mark Gregory Aletky and John A. Zitting, Karen Blackmore Zitting and their 17-year-old John Brendan Zitting. The family was from Thousand Oaks, California.