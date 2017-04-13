Oregon bill seeks to have grand jury proceedings recorded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A work session is scheduled for Thursday at the State Capitol to discuss a new bill that would ensure proceedings before the grand jury are recorded.

SB 496 and SB 505 are currently in committee with the Senate. The work session is scheduled to start Thursday at 8 a.m. in Salem in House Room 343.

SB 496 directs presiding judges of judicial districts within state to ensure proceedings before grand jury are recorded and SB 505 directs district attorney to ensure proceedings before the grand jury are recorded.

In testimony last month, Oregon criminal defense attorney Jennifer I. Nash said she supports the SB 496 because “justice demands transparency and accountability or people wrongly accused of a crime.” She represented a man who was falsely accused of child sex abuse. A grand jury indictment was filed but then later dismissed by Benton County District Attorney’s Office. “Grand jury recordings would compel prosecutors and witnesses to provide the grand jury with all information they know about a case, preventing the innocent from being wrongfully accused or convicted,” Nash said.

Oregon law gives the district attorney sole discretion whether to record the grand jury proceedings. In Multnomah County, grand jury transcripts involving police shootings that result in death are transcribed.

Those transcripts are then publicly released after a motion by the district attorney’s office which has been to be approved by the presiding judge. The most recent transcripts released pertained to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes in NE Portland.

“The creation of a verbatim record of grand jury hearings brings accountability and transparency to a process that bears profound impact on the lives of those accused, the lives of those harmed and the larger community,” Shannon Wight, deputy director for the Partnership for Safety and Justice said.

Marion County District Attorney Walt Beglau, who also represents the Oregon District Attorneys Association, said he and ODAA support “fully funded, equitable grand jury recordation that includes adequate protections for victims and witnesses, appropriate methods for verbatim recoding, and protocols that do not disadvantage prosecutors. As drafted, SB 495 and SB 505 do not meet these basic standards.”

Beglau encouraged amendments be made before SB 496 be considered. He said without those amendments to address ODAA’s concerns the bill would “create a grand jury system that damages victims, undermines the criminal justice process and will result in time consuming and costly motion practice.”

Steve Doll, the President of Crime Victims United, agreed with Beglau and said as currently written, SB 495 and SB 505 “subject virtually all victims and witnesses to new risks, new barriers to justice and new opportunities for re-victimization.”

Doll said his organization supports grand jury recordings, provided that it “protects the innocent, protects the victims and protects the balance of our criminal justice system.”