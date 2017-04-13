New technology gives OSP lead on 46-year-old case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police say new forensic evidence shows that a body found 46 years ago most likely came from the northeastern U.S. or the Great Lakes region.

The Daily Courier reports the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced the discovery Tuesday. It says the evidence came from chemical elements called isotopes that gave police clues to the origin of the remains they’ve named Annie.

Oregon Police Forensic Anthropologist Nici Vance says isotopes from hair, bone and teeth can show where a person might have lived.

Police say Annie’s remains were found by a man and his son in 1971 off a highway north of O’Brien. Officials believe she died a year prior to her body’s discovery. They say her cause of death is unknown, but suspicious.