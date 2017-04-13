Long Beach Go Karts closed after heroin bust

LONG BEACH, Wash. (KOIN) — For years, the Long Beach Go-Karts, Mopeds and Krazy Kars has been a family fun place. But investigators now say there was a lot more going on.

Robert Merrill, who owns the business, and his girlfriend are accused of selling heroin and meth from the business at 106 Sid Snyder Drive.

Both Long Beach police and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation in September 2016. According to court documents, a confidential informant helped them build a case against Merrill, 51, and his 50-year-old girlfriend Doreen Morris.

Over several months, investigators said the informant bought heroin from the couple 5 times, twice at Merrill’s Long Beach businesses.

On April 4, police searched the businesses and the couple’s home and allegedly found meth and heroin at their house plus prescription drugs in baggies at the go-kart business.

A stolen motorcycle was also found at the moped shop.

Merrill and Morris are now facing multiple felony drug charges and remain behind bars at the Pacific County Jail. They’re expected to make a court appearance Friday.

Both tourists and locals who spoke with KOIN 6 News said this was disappointing.

“It’s always been a fun place,” Long Beach resident Wally Lake said. “We’ve had many experiences there.” He said his grandkids always wanted to go there.

City officials posted a letter on the window at Long Beach Go-Karts announcing the city revoked Merrill’s license for all 3 businesses. The letter also states Merrill failed to pay business taxes.