Friends remember young girls killed by dad

Related Coverage Autopsy: Gresham dad shot daughters multiple times

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends are honoring the memory of two girls whose lives were cut short by their father in a murder-suicide.

The sisters, 8-year-old Janet Cortinas-Duran and 11-year-old Jasmine Duran-Cortinas, were shot multiple times before their father, Jaime Cortinas, set the car on fire with them inside and turned the gun on himself on April 12, police said.

The family lived across the street from where the tragic events unfolded. Outside the apartment complex, people have set up a growing memorial with candles and toys to honor the little girls.

Neighbor Robert Forthan said he would see Cortinas and wave and he admired the family’s small flower garden.

“There wasn’t anything abnormal and they seemed happy,” Forthan said. “I was really saddened, mainly [for] the kids. Their future is gone.”

People who knew Janet and Jasmine are struggling to come to terms with what happened. Three young friends released balloons in the parking lot where the girls died.

“We don’t want to forget them, we want [them] to be in a better place and be free,” Aniyah Revees said.

With the balloons, the girls sent up notes to their friends, remembering the times together in school and playing games around the apartment complex.

“We were really close friends, and you’re in a better place now,” Unique Spivey wrote.

“When you guys died I was heartbroken, I couldn’t believe that happened,” Reeves wrote. “I was really frightened.”

The girls feel their friends will still be looking out for them, just from a different vantage point.

“We helped them and they helped us and we miss them a lot,” Spivey said.

“I love you so much and we will all reach out to you Jenna and Jasmine,” Reeves said.

Friends release balloons in memory of the young girls who were killed in SE #pdx . Police say their father was responsible #koin6news pic.twitter.com/2WnmGJx9Ka — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) April 14, 2017