PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Chipotle will donate some proceeds on Thursday to the Oregon Humane Society.

The restaurant chain will donate 50% of proceeds when a customer mentions the campaign or shows the flyer below. It applies to any Chipotle in Oregon or SW Washington. The fundraiser is part of the restaurant’s Cause and Effect campaign.

The Oregon Humane Society partners with various businesses who donate their proceeds. You can see a full calendar of other participating businesses here.